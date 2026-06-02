Childrens Sickle Cell Foundation

Hosted by

Childrens Sickle Cell Foundation

About this event

Living Well with Sickle Cell® 2026 Family Research Summit

325 University Dr

Hershey, PA 17033, USA

Single Admission for ONE Warrior/Caregiver
$25

This ticket is for one Sickle Cell Warrior or a caregiver.

Warrior Family of TWO
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket is for a Sickle Cell Warrior/Caregiver bringing one guest for a total of 2 individuals attending.

Warrior Family of THREE
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This ticket is for a Sickle Cell Warrior/Caregiver bringing two guests for a total of 3 individuals attending.

Warrior Family of FOUR
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket is for a Sickle Cell Warrior/Caregiver bringing three guests for a total of 4 individuals attending.

Community Health Worker & Doctorate Students
$100

This ticket is for CHWs who are employed by community-based organizations and doctorial students.

CBO Leaders
$150

This ticket is for Community-based organization founders, executives, board members, etc.

Medical & Pharmaceutical Professionals
$250

This ticket is for professionals working in the medical and pharmaceutical industries with expertise in treating Sickle Cell Disease patients.

Add a donation for Childrens Sickle Cell Foundation

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