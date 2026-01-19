DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

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DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

About this event

2026 5th Annual Fan Fest TICKETS

Griffith Hall 1325 Pottstown Pike

Glenmoore, PA 19343, USA

1 Ticket - Fan Fest 2026 item
1 Ticket - Fan Fest 2026
$50

💥 What’s in Store:
🎶 Live Music & Open Bar
🍽️ Dinner & Dessert Stations
🎖️ Ring of Honor Ceremony
🎉 Alumni Celebration
🎁 Plus...
🧺 Silent Auction Items
🎟️ Raffles – Fun prizes & local experiences
💰 50/50 – Play Heads or Tails for a chance at the pot!
Whether you’re a proud alum, parent, or fan, this is the can’t-miss event of the season.

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary.  Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.

Add a donation for DOWNINGTOWN EAST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOOSTERS CLUB, INC.

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