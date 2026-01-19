2026 5th Annual Fan Fest TICKETS

💥 What’s in Store:

🎶 Live Music & Open Bar

🍽️ Dinner & Dessert Stations

🎖️ Ring of Honor Ceremony

🎉 Alumni Celebration

🎁 Plus...

🧺 Silent Auction Items

🎟️ Raffles – Fun prizes & local experiences

💰 50/50 – Play Heads or Tails for a chance at the pot!

Whether you’re a proud alum, parent, or fan, this is the can’t-miss event of the season.

**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.