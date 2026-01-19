2026 5th Annual Fan Fest TICKETS

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About this event
💥 What’s in Store:
🎶 Live Music & Open Bar
🍽️ Dinner & Dessert Stations
🎖️ Ring of Honor Ceremony
🎉 Alumni Celebration
🎁 Plus...
🧺 Silent Auction Items
🎟️ Raffles – Fun prizes & local experiences
💰 50/50 – Play Heads or Tails for a chance at the pot!
Whether you’re a proud alum, parent, or fan, this is the can’t-miss event of the season.
**Donation to Zeffy at checkout is unnecessary. Please use the drop down and select "other" and enter $0 so your total equals your donation amount.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!