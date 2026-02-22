2026 Fargo Indoor Fun Fly

This is for Youth pilots only (Ages 18 or under). Includes express check-in and free prize tickets. Please register each pilot individually (so we can get contact info and AMA numbers for each pilot). Youth pilots must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Note: Pre-Registration fees can be refunded if you can't make it, however, please note that any donations made to VRCF or Zeffy (the payment processor) cannot be refunded.