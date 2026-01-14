2026 Farm To Bowl @ The Preserve

Hosted by
Enjoy a community meal, music, sweet treats AND pick out a handmade pottery bowl, yours to keep!!
We ask you to pay what you can, starting at $25. If you are able to contribute more to our Food Access Fund please do so in the "Addition Donation" box below.
Become an Eater Member Today!
Your membership helps MWVEG continue to grow and increase our impact in this region.
