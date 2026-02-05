2026 Fashion Show & Luncheon

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About this event
Ticket includes admission to the event, plated meal, & fashion show!
Luncheon:
~Chicken Corn Soup
~Strawberry Chicken Salad
~Desert
~Coffee, Tea, & Water
~Cash Bar
Ticket includes admission to the event, plated child's meal, & fashion show!
Ticket includes admission to the event, plated meal, & fashion show!
Luncheon:
~Tomato or Minestrone Soup
~Strawberry Salad
~Desert
~Coffee, Tea, & Water
~Cash Bar
$
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