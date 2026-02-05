Pilot Club Of Lancaster

Hosted by

Pilot Club Of Lancaster

About this event

2026 Fashion Show & Luncheon

2400 Willow Street Pike

Lancaster, PA 17602, USA

Adult Ticket (Reg Meal)
$45

Ticket includes admission to the event, plated meal, & fashion show!

Luncheon:

~Chicken Corn Soup

~Strawberry Chicken Salad

~Desert

~Coffee, Tea, & Water

~Cash Bar

Child Ticket (12 & Under)
$25

Ticket includes admission to the event, plated child's meal, & fashion show!

Adult Vegan/Vegetarian
$30

Ticket includes admission to the event, plated meal, & fashion show!

Luncheon:

~Tomato or Minestrone Soup

~Strawberry Salad

~Desert

~Coffee, Tea, & Water

~Cash Bar

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