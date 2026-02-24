2026 Fashion Show Sponsorships

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About this event
will receive 10 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating. 10 free Signature Drinks, inside cover full page color ad in the program, logo featured on step and repeat, event sponsor table tents, speaking opportunity at the event, ability to display literature/promo items at Sponsor table at Fashion Show and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 8”h]
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
will receive 6 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating. 6 free Signature Drinks, full page color ad in the program, ability to display literature/promo items at Sponsor table at Fashion Show and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 8”h]
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
will receive 4 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating, 4 free Signature Drinks, half page color ad in the program and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 3.875”h]
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
will receive 2 tickets to the Fashion Show, 2 free Signature Drinks, half page color ad in the program and inclusion media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 3.875”h]
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
will receive 1 ticket to the Fashion Show, business card color ad in the program and inclusion media promotions. [ad copy size: 2.375”w x 3.625”h ]
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
2 tickets to event, 2 signature drink tickets and beverage napkins with logo at bar and served with each beverage. Able to place you "banner" at the bar. Half Page ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD SIZE-5"w-3.875"h)
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
2 Tickets to the event, 2 signature drink tickets, signage at valet and sponsored supplied flyer placed in each vehicle. Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
2 tickets to event, signage at Photo Booth and logo imprint on each printed photo.
Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
2 tickets to event, signage at Stage/DJ. Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)
Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)
Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]
$
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