Port St Lucie Business Women Foundation Inc

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Port St Lucie Business Women Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Fashion Show Sponsorships

Grit and Grace Legacy Sponsor item
Grit and Grace Legacy Sponsor
$5,000

will receive 10 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating. 10 free Signature Drinks, inside cover full page color ad in the program, logo featured on step and repeat, event sponsor table tents, speaking opportunity at the event, ability to display literature/promo items at Sponsor table at Fashion Show and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 8”h]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Resilience Runway Sponsor item
Resilience Runway Sponsor
$2,500

will receive 6 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating. 6 free Signature Drinks, full page color ad in the program, ability to display literature/promo items at Sponsor table at Fashion Show and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 8”h]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Strength in Style Sponsor item
Strength in Style Sponsor
$1,000

will receive 4 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating, 4 free Signature Drinks, half page color ad in the program and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 3.875”h]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Fearless Fashion Sponsor item
Fearless Fashion Sponsor
$500

will receive 2 tickets to the Fashion Show, 2 free Signature Drinks, half page color ad in the program and inclusion media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 3.875”h]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Grace Partner Sponsor item
Grace Partner Sponsor
$250

will receive 1 ticket to the Fashion Show, business card color ad in the program and inclusion media promotions. [ad copy size: 2.375”w x 3.625”h ]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Signature Drink Sponsor item
Signature Drink Sponsor
$750

2 tickets to event, 2 signature drink tickets and beverage napkins with logo at bar and served with each beverage. Able to place you "banner" at the bar. Half Page ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD SIZE-5"w-3.875"h)

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Valet Sponsor item
Valet Sponsor
$750

2 Tickets to the event, 2 signature drink tickets, signage at valet and sponsored supplied flyer placed in each vehicle. Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

Photo Booth Sponsor item
Photo Booth Sponsor
$750

2 tickets to event, signage at Photo Booth and logo imprint on each printed photo.

Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

DJ Sponsor item
DJ Sponsor
$750

2 tickets to event, signage at Stage/DJ. Half page color ad in the program and inclusion in all media promotions. (AD Size- half page- 5"w x 3.875"h)

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)

Must provide all art and logos in 300 dpi jpeg or PDF and/or print ready art in applicable ad sizes. submit to [email protected]

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