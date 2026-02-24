2026 Fashion Show Sponsorships

will receive 10 tickets to the Fashion Show with Premium Seating. 10 free Signature Drinks, inside cover full page color ad in the program, logo featured on step and repeat, event sponsor table tents, speaking opportunity at the event, ability to display literature/promo items at Sponsor table at Fashion Show and inclusion in media promotions. [ad copy size: 5”w x 8”h]

Deadline submission for program advertising is Friday, March 27, 2026 (No exceptions)