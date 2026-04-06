2026 Father Daughter Dance: Tropical Beach Bash

About this event
Enjoy a fun evening of music, dancing, and memories at the Chehalis Father–Daughter Dance: Tropical Beach Bash! Your ticket includes entry to the event for the entire family (adults and children included) and access to our free photo booth. Food and treats will be available for purchase from Kona Ice and Bobablastic.
Make the night extra special with VIP access! This ticket includes everything in Family General Admission plus exclusive VIP perks. Enjoy 30-minute early entry, light snacks (Tim’s Hawaiian Chips, a bottle of water, and a donut treat), and a swag bag filled with tropical prizes, including an LED light-up lei, mini beach ball, tropical bracelet, and Stitch swirl lollipop.
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