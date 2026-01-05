2026 FAWE Family Movie Night

This event is FREE!

Please choose the number tickets based on the number of people attending. So we can have an accurate headcount.





Disclaimer:

By purchasing this ticket, the parent or legal guardian acknowledges and approves their child’s attendance at the PTA-sponsored screening of The Mitchells vs. the Machines (rated PG). The parent or legal guardian affirms that they have reviewed the film’s rating and content and determine it to be appropriate for their child. Attendance is voluntary, and the PTA assumes no responsibility for individual parental content preferences. Children must remain under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian at all times during the event.