Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

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Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this event

2026 FB Lily at Duffy's Tavern

241 Campbell Ave

West Haven, CT 06516, USA

FB Lily at Duffy's Tavern
$15

Join us on Friday, February 6th at Duffy's Tavern in West Haven for a night of party rock as we kick off the weekend!

Raffle Tickets
$5

50/50 Raffle

Additional Donation to New Haven Veterans
$5

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

Additional Donation to New Haven Veterans
$10

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

Additional Donation to New Haven Veterans
$25

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

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