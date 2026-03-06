2026 FBI NAA Washington Chapter Winter Training

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About this event
General admission for active law enforcement or criminal justice and public safety personnel.
Active FBINAA Members
Unable to attend training? All members are welcome to stop by for the holiday Lunch, YLP Presentation and Business Meeting after training.
Retired FBINAA Members
Unable to attend training? All retired members are welcome to stop by for the holiday Lunch, YLP Presentation and Business Meeting after training. Retired FBINAA Members.
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