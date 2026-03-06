FBI NAA Washington Chapter

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FBI NAA Washington Chapter

About this event

2026 FBI NAA Washington Chapter Winter Training

To Be Determined

Active Public Safety Personnel & LEOs (non-member)
$175

General admission for active law enforcement or criminal justice and public safety personnel.

FBI NAA Active Member
$100

Active FBINAA Members

Lunch & Meeting Only - FBI NAA Active/Working Member
$25

Unable to attend training? All members are welcome to stop by for the holiday Lunch, YLP Presentation and Business Meeting after training.

Retired FBI NAA Member
$10

Retired FBINAA Members

Lunch & Meeting Only - Retired FBI NAA Member
$10

Unable to attend training? All retired members are welcome to stop by for the holiday Lunch, YLP Presentation and Business Meeting after training. Retired FBINAA Members.

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