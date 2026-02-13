2026 FBINAA NJ Chapter Conference Sponsorship

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About this event
Premium Booth Space inside conference training room with top booth selection priority
Sole Sponsor recognition for (1) Evening Networking Event
Address Conference attendees both days (10 minute each day, Speaking or Video) (20 minutes total)
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Signage at all events indicating Diamond sponsorship
Attendance for up to 6 representatives at evening events
Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 6 representatives with conference attendees
Diamond Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
Post conference list of attendees
Premium Booth Space inside conference training room with top booth selection priority, after Diamond
Sole Sponsor recognition for (1) Evening Networking Event or (1) Board Dinner
Address Conference attendees (Speaking or Video) (10 minutes total)
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Signage at all events indicating Platinum sponsorship
Attendance for up to 4 representatives at evening events
Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 4 representatives with conference attendees
Platinum Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
Post conference list of attendees
Premium Booth Space inside conference training room with booth selection priority, after Diamond &
Platinum
Address Conference attendees (Speaking or Video) on (5 minutes total)
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Signage at all events indicating Gold sponsorship
Attendance for up to 4 representatives at evening events
Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 4 representatives with conference attendees
Gold Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
Post conference list of attendees
Booth Space inside conference training room with booth location selection, after Diamond, Platinum, and
Gold
Address Conference attendees (Speaking or Video) (3 minutes total)
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Signage at all events indicating Silver Sponsorship
Attendance for up to 3 representatives at evening events
Attendance at training events (subject to speaker approval)
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 3 representatives with conference attendees
Silver Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
Post conference list of attendees
Booth Space inside conference training room
Signage at all events indicating Bronze Sponsorship
NJ Chapter will display video of logo during breaks (logo to be provided)
Attendance at training events ( subject to speaker approval)
Attendance for up to 2 representatives at evening events
(2) Breakfasts & (2) Lunches for up to 2 representatives with conference attendees
Bronze Sponsor Recognition for 12 months (upon payment) on FBINAANJ Chapter Website and/or Social
Media
Inclusion in the vendor engagement passport
This is a deposit for the 2026 FBINAA NJ Chapter Conference Sponsorship and is Non-Refundable. Full Payment is due by September 15, 2026. Failure to submit full payment by this date may result in cancellation of space and forfeiture of deposit. Application must be emailed immediately to [email protected]
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