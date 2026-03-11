FBI National Academy Associates NJ Chapter

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FBI National Academy Associates NJ Chapter

About this event

2026 FBINAA NJ Chapter Training Conference

500 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA

Conference Registration Only Paying By Credit Card
$505

Registration fee entitles each attendee to a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Conference Registration Only Pay by Purchase Order or Check
Free

Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $505 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226

You may request an invoice from [email protected].

Registration fee entitles each attendee to a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Registration + 1 Night Hotel Pay by Credit Card
$615

Registration fee + 1 Night Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Registration + 1 Night Hotel Pay by Purchase Order or Check
Free

Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $615 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226

You may request an invoice from [email protected].

Registration fee + 1 Night Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Registration + 2 Nights Hotel
$735

Registration fee + 2 Night's Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Registration + 2 Nights Hotel Pay by Purchase Order or Check
Free

Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $735 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226

You may request an invoice from [email protected].

Registration fee + 2 Night's Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.

Life Member 2026 FBINAANJ Conference Registration
$252.50

This is the reduced rate conference registration for FBINAANJ Life Members (Designated by the National Office) who are active and in good standing with the chapter. *Regular price is $505

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