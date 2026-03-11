2026 FBINAA NJ Chapter Training Conference

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About this event
Registration fee entitles each attendee to a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $505 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226
You may request an invoice from [email protected].
Registration fee entitles each attendee to a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
Registration fee + 1 Night Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $615 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226
You may request an invoice from [email protected].
Registration fee + 1 Night Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
Registration fee + 2 Night's Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
Purchase Order or Check in the amount of $735 should be mailed to: FBINAANJ P.O. Box 906, Ocean City, NJ 08226
You may request an invoice from [email protected].
Registration fee + 2 Night's Hotel entitles each attendee to a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort, a conference gift, entry into all training sessions, breakfast & lunch Monday and Tuesday, and evening Networking Events Sunday and Monday.
This is the reduced rate conference registration for FBINAANJ Life Members (Designated by the National Office) who are active and in good standing with the chapter. *Regular price is $505
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!