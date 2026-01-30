FBI NAA Washington Chapter

Hosted by

FBI NAA Washington Chapter

About this event

2026 FBINAA Northwest Training Conference WA-MT-ID Chapters

100 N Hayford Rd

Airway Heights, WA 99001, USA

MEMBER - FBI NAA Member Admission (Working)
$350

Full Conference Registration for ACTIVE FBI NAA Member, currently employed working full time.

SECTION I MEETING ONLY (Sep 27): MEMBER ONLY + Banquet
Free

We encourage all FBI NAA Members to register for the FULL CONFERENCE Admission. This registration is ONLY to attend the Sept 27 SECTION I Meeting and Evening Banquet (by invitation). This includes the Section I Meeting. Chapter Presidents and Vice Presidents may attend the by-invitation hosted dinner.

TRAINING ONLY - Training Day Only (Single Date)
$200

Training Day ONLY Registration. Attendance for ONE training day, including lunch. Per day training rate for Sept 28 or Sept 29 or Sept 30.

RETIRED - FBI NAA Member Admission (Non-working)
$200

Full Conference Registration for Retired, non-working FBI NAA Members.

LEO GUEST - LEO Full Admission (non-FBI NAA member)
$550

Full Training Conference Registration for current Law Enforcement or Public Safety personnel (non-FBI NAA member).

GUEST - FBI NAA Member Spouse/Family Guest Admission
$150

Spouse or Immediate Family of FBI NAA Member: Includes access to all meals and events, unless training session is restricted to Law Enforcement.

SPEAKER Registration (by invitation only)
$350

Full Conference Registration for Conference Speakers and Instructors.

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