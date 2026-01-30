2026 FBINAA Northwest Training Conference WA-MT-ID Chapters

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Full Conference Registration for ACTIVE FBI NAA Member, currently employed working full time.
We encourage all FBI NAA Members to register for the FULL CONFERENCE Admission. This registration is ONLY to attend the Sept 27 SECTION I Meeting and Evening Banquet (by invitation). This includes the Section I Meeting. Chapter Presidents and Vice Presidents may attend the by-invitation hosted dinner.
Training Day ONLY Registration. Attendance for ONE training day, including lunch. Per day training rate for Sept 28 or Sept 29 or Sept 30.
Full Conference Registration for Retired, non-working FBI NAA Members.
Full Training Conference Registration for current Law Enforcement or Public Safety personnel (non-FBI NAA member).
Spouse or Immediate Family of FBI NAA Member: Includes access to all meals and events, unless training session is restricted to Law Enforcement.
Full Conference Registration for Conference Speakers and Instructors.
$
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