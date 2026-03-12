2026 FCFSC Jimmy Morgan Seminar & Private Lessons

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About this event
Saturday April 4th. 2:00 pm to 3:30pm. On Ice. We'll focus on skating skills, muscle activation, breath, and rhythm, followed by choreography designed to push limits and deepen understanding of success in skating.
Saturday April 4th. 2:00 pm to 3:30pm. On Ice. We'll focus on skating skills, muscle activation, breath, and rhythm, followed by choreography designed to push limits and deepen understanding of success in skating.
EP Casting Call for those who are interested in participating in the National Showcase Team.
Saturday, April 4th 3:45 to 5:45pm On Ice
Open to both tested and non-tested adult skaters. An abridged version of the Tested Skater Seminar, covering the same core concepts adapted for adult skaters.
Saturday, April 4th 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Ice!
Open to both tested and non-tested adult skaters. An abridged version of the Tested Skater Seminar, covering the same core concepts adapted for adult skaters.
Saturday, April 4th 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Ice!
For Non-Fort Collins Figure Skating Club Coaches
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