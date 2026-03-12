Hosted by

Fort Collins Figure Skating Club

About this event

2026 FCFSC Jimmy Morgan Seminar & Private Lessons

1801 Riverside Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80525, USA

Tested Skater Seminar
$75

Saturday April 4th. 2:00 pm to 3:30pm. On Ice. We'll focus on skating skills, muscle activation, breath, and rhythm, followed by choreography designed to push limits and deepen understanding of success in skating.

Tested Skater Seminar - Non Member
$100

Saturday April 4th. 2:00 pm to 3:30pm. On Ice. We'll focus on skating skills, muscle activation, breath, and rhythm, followed by choreography designed to push limits and deepen understanding of success in skating.

EPIC Casting Call
$100

EP Casting Call for those who are interested in participating in the National Showcase Team.


Saturday, April 4th 3:45 to 5:45pm On Ice


Adult Skater Seminar
$55

Open to both tested and non-tested adult skaters. An abridged version of the Tested Skater Seminar, covering the same core concepts adapted for adult skaters.


Saturday, April 4th 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Ice!

Adult Skater Seminar - Non Member
$75

Open to both tested and non-tested adult skaters. An abridged version of the Tested Skater Seminar, covering the same core concepts adapted for adult skaters.


Saturday, April 4th 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Ice!

Coaching Seminar
$25

For Non-Fort Collins Figure Skating Club Coaches

Private Lesson - 30 Minutes
$60
Private Lesson - 45 Minutes
$75

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