2026 FDS Silent Auction

Retail Value: $5000. Two Halves 18in x 24in. Embroidery and acrylic on canvas. 2025. Ardeshir Tabrizi’s works present a macro perspective on history through microscopic details, the result of a meticulous process that begins with research, reflection, and delving into digital techniques, and ends with the intuition of his hand. Yet nothing is disparate in Tabrizi’s works, neither time, ideas or materials (which incorporate textile techniques from traditional Persian Suzani embroidery). As the artist himself explains, “everything informs everything”.It is a perspective that comes naturally to a migrant: Tabrizi left Iran in 1986, aged four, and since then has lived in Los Angeles. It was there, through his own dreams and imagination, that Tabrizi came back to Persian history and mythology, and to present-day Iran. https://tabrizi-art.com/home.html