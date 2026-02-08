2026 FDS Silent Auction

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Retail Value: $250. Create your perfect look with a custom 4-piece jewelry stack from LYMI Designs, featuring layers of your choosing. https://www.shoplymi.com
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Retail Value: $600 Chef's Tasting menu and sommelier wine package at Marea - where Beverly Hills glamour meets the richness of California's local produce, artfully served by an expert team of award-winning culinary professionals, from a kitchen helmed by Executive Chef PJ Calapa. https://www.marearestaurant.com
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Retail Value: $6000. An original James Goldcrown's signature Bleeding Hearts, 24 x 24 inch stretched canvas.
James Goldcrown is a renowned British self-taught artist, muralist, and photographer best known for his "Bleeding Hearts" or #Lovewall murals, which have become global Instagram sensations. Based in Los Angeles, he is recognized for iconic heart-themed street art and commercial collaborations with major brands like Skechers, Toms, and Rag & Bone.
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Retail value: $150. Enjoy a one hour private tennis lesson with tennis pro - Johan Fuzelier at Toluca Lake Tennis Club. Perfect for beginners or experienced players looking to improve their game in a fun and private setting.
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Retail Value: $250. Haircut and blow dry by Michelle Tibshirany at her salon or at your own house.
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Retail Value: 400. Treat yourself to 2 x $200 gift certificates for services at Beverly Hills Cosmetic and Laser Centre. Dr. Kathy Gohar is the premier surgeon for Performing Cosmetic Treatments To celebrity clients in Southern California and has earned her reputation as the most gifted Beverly Hills “surgeon to the stars”.https://www.bevhillscosmeticsurgery.com
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Retail Value: $260. Enjoy a full set of Dirty Labs Sustainable Home Cleaning Essentials Collection. Dirty Labs was created to become the change we want to see in the cleaning industry — a truly innovative, sustainable approach to cleaning that’s rooted in science and aligned with nature. https://dirtylabs.com
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Retail value: $175. One-hour zoom private Tarot Reading session. Bearer may make arrangements to share this session with another person at a mutually convenient date and time (1/2 hour per person). https://imrappaport.com
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Retail Value: $595. This package includes 4 Adult Tickets (for use anytime, and starting May 4, with access to new David Geffen Galleries) and one hour private tour to LACMA with FDS mom and LACMA curator Lauren Hanson for up to 6 people. In additional, you'll also receive 2 beautifully illustrated exhibition catalogues. https://www.lacma.org
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Retail Value: $495
Enjoy one free week of GOT Game Sports Summer Camp, where kids ages 4–12 customize their days with sports, drama, creative activities, and field trips. Valid at Mid-City locations through May 31, 2026. https://gotgamecamp.com
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Retail Value: 100. A $100 gift card to a selection of objects and a collection and curation of original works of art — voices shaping the current landscape of art and design. https://isca-objects.com
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Retail Value: $300
Enjoy fresh, organic, and delicious meals from Organic Oren. We source high-quality organic ingredients and all of our organic produce comes straight from the rich soil into our kitchen. This keeps the food alive, ensuring peak nutritional value & deliciousness.https://organicoren.com
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Retail Value: $2,000
A timeless Legacy Children’s Portrait Session, including a 10x10 fine art museum giclée portrait plus a $2,000 wall art certificate from Halper Fine Art. https://www.halperfineart.com
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Retail Value: $150. Gift card to build your own skincare formula, tested, proven, and designed by you. This is the process that was once available to skincare brands only. Assemblic is making it accessible to everyone. https://www.assemblicskin.com
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Retail Value: $600. Enjoy 3 gift certificates worth $200 each toward Performing Arts LA Summer Camp. As proud members of the local community, we’re always happy to support your school. Over the years, it has been our privilege to welcome many of your students to our Performing Arts Summer Camp, where we’ve seen them thrive and shine through the arts.15 locations camp locations around Los Angeles. https://www.performingartsworkshops.com
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Retail Value: $1500
Refresh and rejuvenate with a private consultation and facial microneedling treatment with topical PRP or PRFM, performed by board-certified plastic surgeon Anita Patel. https://anitapatelmd.com
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Retail Value: $340. This personalized learning package includes a comprehensive academic consultation, diagnostic assessment, and three hours of one-on-one tutoring, available in-home, at the library or online. https://www.tutordoctor.com/santa-monica/
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Retail Value: $300. Enjoy a gift card to Wa Prime Meat Market - from Certified Angus Beef to Japanese Wagyu, Wa Prime Meat Market sources from the best of the industry to offers selections of Prime meat in a variety of cuts ranging from in-house sliced shabu-shabu to full-size tomahawks. We offer store specific specialities that are ready-to-eat with minimal prep. Wagyu burgers, secret recipe bulgogi and handmade dumplings are only a few of the options you will find at our stores. https://www.waprimemeatmarket.com
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Retail Value: $120
Train with renowned celebrity fitness coach Ione Acosta in this exclusive package of four 30-minute private Zoom sessions. Known for his tailored, results-driven approach, Ione works with high-profile clients to build strength, improve mobility, and create lasting transformation. Each session is fully customized to your goals, fitness level, and lifestyle—bringing a luxury personal training experience directly to you, wherever you are.
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Retail Value: $190. Handmade by talented FDS parent Karla Diaz.
Dimensions: 11" D 2 1/2" H
Material: Walnut wood
Finish: Milk paint, tung oil. https://www.matheashop.com/products/walnut-bowl-11-colored-triangle?_pos=8&_fid=0874c088e&_ss=c
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Retail Value: $5000. Two Halves 18in x 24in. Embroidery and acrylic on canvas. 2025. Ardeshir Tabrizi’s works present a macro perspective on history through microscopic details, the result of a meticulous process that begins with research, reflection, and delving into digital techniques, and ends with the intuition of his hand. Yet nothing is disparate in Tabrizi’s works, neither time, ideas or materials (which incorporate textile techniques from traditional Persian Suzani embroidery). As the artist himself explains, “everything informs everything”.It is a perspective that comes naturally to a migrant: Tabrizi left Iran in 1986, aged four, and since then has lived in Los Angeles. It was there, through his own dreams and imagination, that Tabrizi came back to Persian history and mythology, and to present-day Iran. https://tabrizi-art.com/home.html
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Retail Value: Priceless! A red carpet experience for 2 people for a Netflix Live Premiere of your choice.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $400
Indulge in a 90-minute boutique skincare experience featuring an advanced IPL photofacial, personalised consultation, and brightening mask with Angie Escudero, R.N. Designed to restore radiance, improve tone and clarity, and leave skin looking refreshed and luminous, this exclusive treatment is the perfect self-care indulgence or gift. https://www.rejuvenationbyangie.com/
Starting bid
Retail: $230
Treat the little one in your life to a stylish Tiny Giants clothing bundle, featuring 2 jersey shorts and 2 tank tops (size 2–3 years) plus 2 adorable rompers (size 6–12 months). Known for their soft vintage-wash cotton, playful prints, and made-in-LA charm, Tiny Giants pieces are everyday favourites with elevated style. A perfect gift for growing families or to save for a younger sibling
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Retail: $1500. Enjoy a makeup lesson and a gift basket including products from top makeup and skincare brands. Sit with celebrity makeup artist Kristine Studden and receive a personalized modern makeup update. Go through your existing routine and products and help discovering your freshest new look together.
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Retail Value: $200. Handmade by FDS dad William Crouse. It is one of a kind ceramic bowl and vase.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $350. Enjoy a consultation with Dr. Safa Sharabi of Sharabi Plastic Surgery. Dr. Safa Sharabi is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, with advanced fellowship training in microvascular and complex reconstructive surgery from MD Anderson, and also brings a decade of high‑volume surgical experience to her practice. Known for her commitment to patient safety, thoughtful care, and natural, functional results, she has performed thousands of procedures all over the body. Dr. Sharabi offers expertise in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, revision procedures, and individualized solutions for complex cases, providing patients with honest guidance, realistic expectations, and outcomes that support long‑term confidence and well-being. https://www.sharabiplasticsurgery.com
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