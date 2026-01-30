Wilco Shooting Sports - SASP

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Wilco Shooting Sports - SASP

About this event

2026 February Central Texas Freeze match

24905 Ranch Rd 12

Dripping Springs, TX 78620, USA

Hog Heaven Athlete fee
$15

*This is a mandatory fee for Athletes at hog Heaven only.
This fee only applies to athletes competing as a single fee, not per gun and does not apply to everyone who signs a waiver like spectators.

Iron Rifle
$30

Rimfire Iron Sight Rifle

Optic Rifle
$30

Rimfire Optic Sight Rifle

PCC
$30

Pistol Caliber Carbine

Rimfire Pistol
$30

Rimfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol
$30

Centerfire Iron Sight Pistol..........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Pistol Optic
$30

Rimfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Pistol Optic
$30

Centerfire Optic Sight Pistol...MUST be entered in one of the pistol iron disciplines before you can enter in this discipline. This applies to every match........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

1911 Model
$30

1911 Model........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Centerfire Revolver Iron
$30

Centerfire Revolver Iron Sights........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Rimfire Revolver Iron
$30

Rimfire Revolver Iron........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

Ultimate Pistol
$30

Ultimate Pistol........ROOKIES NOT allowed to enter this discipline.

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