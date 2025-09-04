2026 Fiesta Especial Royal Court BIG Reveal

Your $25 admission includes general admission for one.
$10 of your ticket is considered a donation and may be eligible for a tax deduction. Your contribution may benefit a candidate's campaign if purchased before Dec. 2nd.
Volunteers make our events possible! We’re happy to provide you with a complimentary box lunch as a thank you for your service. If you’d prefer the catered meal option, you’re welcome to enjoy it at a special discounted rate. Your time and effort help support disability programs and services in San Antonio, making a real difference in our community.
This admission level is for Fiesta Especial Royal Court Candidates plus one (+1) guest ONLY. A special discount code is available for a comp admission for current program participants and their guest.
This is the discounted admission for Fiesta Especial Royal Court alumni plus one (+1) guest ONLY. A special discount code is available for a $12 admission for program alumni and their guest.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!