2026 Fiesta Especial Royal Court Campaign Kick-off

Hosted by
About this event
14700 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232
Your $25 admission includes three exciting rounds of Loteria with fun prizes; Juicy Pit Smoked chicken quarter with herbed chimichurri sauce-a delicious, garlicky concoction with parsley, cilantro, Extra Virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar served with fluffy cilantro rice and charro black beans.
$10 of your ticket is considered a donation and may be eligible for a tax deduction.
Purchase an extra card and increase your chances to win!
Volunteers make our events possible! We’re happy to provide you with a complimentary box lunch as a thank you for your service. If you’d prefer the catered meal option, you’re welcome to enjoy it at a special discounted rate. Your time and effort help support disability programs and services in San Antonio, making a real difference in our community.
This is a comp admission with your discount code and includes the meal only. Loteria cards may be purchased separately.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!