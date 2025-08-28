2026 Fiesta Especial Royal Court Sponsor

King & Queen Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition as the official sponsor of the Fiesta Especial® King or Queen on website, social media, programs, and appearances. [Limit 2]

  • Logo recognition on the King or Queen’s awareness cards
  • Full Page Ad in Fiesta Especial Coronation® Program and logo recognition in Celebration Day coloring book.
  • 2026 Fiesta Especial ® Medal and pin
  • Admission for 4 to the BIG Reveal Party
  • VIP Admission for 4 to Coronation
  • Invitation to Royalty Reception & Graduation
Prince & Princess Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition as the official sponsor of the Fiesta Especial® Prince or Princess on website, social media, programs, and appearances. [Limit 2]

  • Logo recognition on the Prince or Princess’ awareness cards
  • ½ Page Ad in the Coronation Program and logo recognition in the Celebration Day coloring book
  • 2025 Fiesta Especial ® and pin
  • Admission for 2 to the BIG Reveal Party
  • VIP Admission for 2 to Coronation
  • Invitation to Royalty Reception & Graduation
Attending Court Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition as an official sponsor of a Fiesta Especial® Attending Court positions on website, social media, programs, at appearances, etc.[Unlimited]

  • ½ Page Ad in the Coronation Program and listing in the Celebration Day coloring Book
  • Admission for 2 to the BIG Reveal Party
  • Admission for 2 to Coronation
  • 2026 Fiesta Especial® Medal
  • Invitation to Royalty Reception & Graduation
Royal Court Supporter
$500

Recognition as an official supporter of the Fiesta Especial® Royal Court positions on website, social media, and programs. [Unlimited]

free

Want to support the court at a higher or lower level?

GREAT! Just add this to your cart and share your amount with us in the questions that follow.

