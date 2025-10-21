2026 "Festa Italiana" Sponsorship Levels

Name/logo displayed on 2.5x8' high visible banner. Name displayed on sponsorship board $150 worth of food and beverage tickets Ground space reserved for business promotion
Name/Logo displayed on 2.5 x 6' High visible banner. Name displayed on sponsorship board. $100 worth of food and beverage tickets
Name/logo displayed on 2'x5' high visible banner. Name displayed on sponsorship board $50 worth of food and beverage tickets
Name/logo displayed on 2'x5' high visible banner. Name displayed on sponsorship board $25 worth of food and beverage tickets
Name displayed on sponsorship board $10 worth of food and beverage tickets
Name displayed on sponsorship board
$150.00 Gift Basket Raffle sponsor. you fund the gift basket—we’ll take care of building it. Simply let us know the theme you’d like (Italian, wine & dine, spa, gourmet snacks, family night, etc.), and we’ll handle the rest!
Your business name or personal name will be proudly displayed on the basket as a thank you for your support and contribution to our raffle.
It’s a great way to showcase your generosity and gain visibility during one of Will County’s most beloved festivals!
