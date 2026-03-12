Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

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Good Samaritan Network Of Hamilton County Inc

About this event

2026 SPONSORS Festival of Trees

9775 N by NE Blvd

Fishers, IN 46037, USA

DIAMOND SPONSOR - EVENT
$12,000

Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.

TOTAL: 3 Tables / 24 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands

OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the DIAMOND category.

GOLD SPONSOR - PARTNER
$10,000

Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.

TOTAL: 2 Tables / 16 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands.

OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.

GOLD SPONSOR w/ 1 DISCOUNTED TABLE Added
$11,000

Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.

TOTAL: 3 Tables / 24 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands.

OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.

GOLD SPONSOR w/ 2 DISCOUNTED TABLES Added
$12,000

Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.

TOTAL: 4 Tables / 32 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.

SILVER SPONSOR
$5,000

1 Table / 8 Guests

Sponsorship includes varying benefits such as branding, dinner seating, and recognition.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

1 Table / 8 Guests

Sponsorship includes varying benefits such as branding, dinner seating, and recognition.

UNABLE TO ATTEND SPONSOR
Pay what you can

Unable to attend sponsorship includes name recognition. To list "in honor of," please email: [email protected], with a subject line: "FOT In Honor Of."

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