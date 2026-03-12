2026 SPONSORS Festival of Trees

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About this event
Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.
TOTAL: 3 Tables / 24 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands
OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the DIAMOND category.
Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.
TOTAL: 2 Tables / 16 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands.
OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.
Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.
TOTAL: 3 Tables / 24 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands.
OR add an optional discounted table available below. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.
Exclusive Sponsorship with RED CARPET VIP benefits.
TOTAL: 4 Tables / 32 Excellent Reserved Seats w/ VIP wrist bands. ONLY choose ONE ticket in the GOLD category.
1 Table / 8 Guests
Sponsorship includes varying benefits such as branding, dinner seating, and recognition.
1 Table / 8 Guests
Sponsorship includes varying benefits such as branding, dinner seating, and recognition.
Unable to attend sponsorship includes name recognition. To list "in honor of," please email: [email protected], with a subject line: "FOT In Honor Of."
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