2026 FiCEP / FiCEP Recertification

If you earned your Certified Financial Counselor designation three or more years ago, you are encouraged to complete continuing education to keep your certification. The SECUF also offers recertification for past graduates of the FiCEP program.

If you earned your Certified Financial Counselor designation three or more years ago, you are encouraged to complete continuing education to keep your certification. The SECUF also offers recertification for past graduates of the FiCEP program.

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