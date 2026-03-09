2026 FiCEP / FiCEP Recertification

If you are registering 6-10 participants, please use discount code '6-10' for group $699 per person pricing.
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '10+' for group $649 per person pricing.
If you are registering 6-10 participants, please use discount code '6-10' for group $699 per person pricing.
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '10+' for group $649 per person pricing.
FiCEP Non-Member Rate
$999
If you are registering 6-10 participants, please use discount code '6-10' for group $899 per person pricing.
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '10+' for group $849 per person pricing.
If you are registering 6-10 participants, please use discount code '6-10' for group $899 per person pricing.
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '10+' for group $849 per person pricing.
Hard copy of the book
$100
Registrations comes with a PDF version of the book. If a student wishes, they may order a hard copy of the book for an additional $100.
Registrations comes with a PDF version of the book. If a student wishes, they may order a hard copy of the book for an additional $100.
FiCEP Recertification
$399
If you earned your Certified Financial Counselor designation three or more years ago, you are encouraged to complete continuing education to keep your certification. The SECUF also offers recertification for past graduates of the FiCEP program.
If you earned your Certified Financial Counselor designation three or more years ago, you are encouraged to complete continuing education to keep your certification. The SECUF also offers recertification for past graduates of the FiCEP program.
FiCEP America's Credit Union Bundle Participant
$149
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '15+' for your group.
If you are registering 10+ participants, please use discount code '15+' for your group.
Add a donation for Credit Union Impact Foundation
$
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