2026 Field Day Concession Stand!

Punch cards are available in $5.00 or $10.00 increments (each dot represents $1.00). The punch card will be used to purchase from the concession stand and will be kept at the concession stand. When your child comes up and gets their item the card will be punched. Students can purchase more than one punch card. This eliminates your child having to keep up with cash during the event. You can also send cash or check to purchase a card. Punch cards are NOT required. Cash will be accepted the day of. Please note: NO REFUNDS will be given on punch cards. If your child does not spend the full amount on his or her card, the money will be considered a donation.

Punch cards are available in $5.00 or $10.00 increments (each dot represents $1.00). The punch card will be used to purchase from the concession stand and will be kept at the concession stand. When your child comes up and gets their item the card will be punched. Students can purchase more than one punch card. This eliminates your child having to keep up with cash during the event. You can also send cash or check to purchase a card. Punch cards are NOT required. Cash will be accepted the day of. Please note: NO REFUNDS will be given on punch cards. If your child does not spend the full amount on his or her card, the money will be considered a donation.

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