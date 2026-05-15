2026 Field Day in person

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About this shop
Nachos and a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade
Add Jalapenos or Chili to your nachos meal, comes with a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade
Add Jalapenos or Chili to your Costco Hot Dog Meal, (comes with chips and a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade
Price includes Hot Dog, Drink (water, Gatorade or soda) and Chips
one giant pickle
Free!
Flavors: Grape, Tropical Punch, Black Cherry
Air Heads 3/$1, Ring Pop (1)
assortment of candy, $1 each
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!