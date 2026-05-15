IDEA Achieve Academy PTA

Offered by

IDEA Achieve Academy PTA

About this shop

2026 Field Day in person

Nachos Meal item
Nachos Meal
$5

Nachos and a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade

0
Nacho Meal - with Jalapenos and/or Chili item
Nacho Meal - with Jalapenos and/or Chili
$5.50

Add Jalapenos or Chili to your nachos meal, comes with a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade

0
Hot Dog Meal - with Jalapenos and/or Chili item
Hot Dog Meal - with Jalapenos and/or Chili
$5.50

Add Jalapenos or Chili to your Costco Hot Dog Meal, (comes with chips and a bottle of water, soda, or Gatorade


0
Costco Hot Dog Meal item
Costco Hot Dog Meal
$5

Price includes Hot Dog, Drink (water, Gatorade or soda) and Chips

0
Chips item
Chips
$1
0
Pickle item
Pickle
$1

one giant pickle

0
Soda item
Soda
$1
0
Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
Free

Free!

0
Gatorade item
Gatorade
$1
0
Large Candy item
Large Candy
$2
0
Koolaid Pickles item
Koolaid Pickles
$1

Flavors: Grape, Tropical Punch, Black Cherry

0
small candy item
small candy
$1

Air Heads 3/$1, Ring Pop (1)

0
Medium Candy item
Medium Candy
$1

assortment of candy, $1 each

0
Add a donation for IDEA Achieve Academy PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!