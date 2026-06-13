Shadow Hills High School Band Boosters

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Shadow Hills High School Band Boosters

About this event

2026 Field Season Spirit Pack Sponsorships

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June Spirit Pack
$100
Regiment of the Realm T-Shirt
$15

Purple Regiment of the Realm T-Shirt for all band and colorguard members

Show T-Shirt
$15

T-Shirt with show design for all band and colorguard members to wear at events

Track Suit Jacket
$60

Track suit jacket for all band and colorguard members to wear over their uniforms at competitions and football games

Track Suit Pants
$40

Track suit pants for all band and colorguard members to wear over their uniforms at competitions and football games

Parade Shoes
$50

Shoes for members to wear with their parade uniform

Field Show Shoes
$50

Black shoes for members to wear with their field show uniform.

Regiment of the Realm Garment Bag
$15

Garment bag for all band and colorguard uniforms

Field Show Costume
$125

Field Show Costume

(Band) Percussion Stick / Mallet
$50

Percussion Stick / Mallet for percussion and pit crew members

(Band) Flip Folder / Lyre (1st Year Band)
$15

Flip Folder / Lyre for all first-year band members

(Colorguard) Flag Bag
$50

Colorguard flag bag to carry their equipment

(Colorguard) Rifle
$40

Rifle for colorguard members

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