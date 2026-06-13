2026 Field Season Spirit Pack Sponsorships

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Purple Regiment of the Realm T-Shirt for all band and colorguard members
T-Shirt with show design for all band and colorguard members to wear at events
Track suit jacket for all band and colorguard members to wear over their uniforms at competitions and football games
Track suit pants for all band and colorguard members to wear over their uniforms at competitions and football games
Shoes for members to wear with their parade uniform
Black shoes for members to wear with their field show uniform.
Garment bag for all band and colorguard uniforms
Field Show Costume
Percussion Stick / Mallet for percussion and pit crew members
Flip Folder / Lyre for all first-year band members
Colorguard flag bag to carry their equipment
Rifle for colorguard members
$
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