2026 Fiesta De Mayo Event Registration

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About this event
This ticket grants entry to our beloved Fiesta De Mayo celebration, including vibrant student performances, and access to art sales, and auctions!
The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2026 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!
Kids 12 and under get in free! Please include a headcount of children attending so we can plan enough food for everyone, including alternatives to the taco truck for pickier eaters.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!