Rose Hill Montessori PTO

Hosted by

Rose Hill Montessori PTO

About this event

2026 Fiesta De Mayo Event Registration

4603 Albion St

Boise, ID 83705, USA

General Entry (13+)
$5

This ticket grants entry to our beloved Fiesta De Mayo celebration, including vibrant student performances, and access to art sales, and auctions!

*FREE* RHM Staff Member
Free

The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2026 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!

*FREE* Kids 12 and Under
Free

Kids 12 and under get in free! Please include a headcount of children attending so we can plan enough food for everyone, including alternatives to the taco truck for pickier eaters.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!