Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

2026 Fins Sunday Social Hub

1 chance of winning 2 tix to the SNJCG Ball
$10


It’s a Date…

 

2 Tickets to the

 Southern New Jersey Coast Guard Ball

 

Cocktails, dinner, dancing, guest speakers, live music and FUN!


Saturday, April 18th 6 to 11pm

Wildwoods Convention Center




1 chance of winning 50/50
$10

50% FOR US, 50% FOR YOU

OR

YOU CAN

DONATE

IT BACK TO US!

Anchored in Community Bracelet
$35

This bracelet was specifically designed for the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, holding significance. No matter where your journey takes you, Cape May County remains your anchor. Purchase one to learn more about the importance of the bracelet and the Foundation.

Anchored in Community Ornament
$15

This unique ornament created in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Foundation and our designated "Coast Guard Community is made with high quality ceramic glazed to a high gloss finish. Each piece includes an attached gray cord for hanging. Packaged in a soft velveteen tray and placed in a shimmering silver box.

CMCCGCF Challenge Coin
$12

We are a PROUD Coast Guard Community, and this coin signifies our appreciation for our Coast Guard personnel, their families, & Recruits in our community!

