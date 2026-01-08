Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Fire & Ice Winterfest

150 N Center St

Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246

VIP BUNDLE WINE TASTING & CONCERT
$150

$150.00 per person. Only 20 tickets available! VIP Souvenir Wine Glass, 5 tickets Wine Tastings, Concert & Meet Layne Bowen, Shuttle, Hot Pools Pass and more. (Must be 21+)

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.

FRIDAY BUNDLE WINE TASTING & CONCERT
$85

$85.00 per person. Up to 4 wine tastings, Souvenir Wine Glass and Layne Concert. $100 at the door.

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.

WINE TASTING ONLY
$60

$60 per person. Up to 4 wine tastings, Souvenir Wine Glass.

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.

LAYNE BOWEN CONCERT ONLY
$50

$50 per person.

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00pm.

RUNNING OF THE BULLS
$5

Run Down Main Street to the State Hot Pools! $5.00 per person. Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 10:00 am.

POLAR BEAR BEER GARDEN (Must be 21+)
$30

$30.00 Includes MUG & 1 TICKET. Onsite sales will be $35.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 11:00am - 3:00pm.

POLAR BEAR FLOAT & COSTUME CONTEST
$15

FLOAT TUBE & COSTUME CONTEST

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm.

POLAR BEAR COSTUME CONTEST
$10

BRING YOUR OWN TUBE. COSTUME CONTEST ONLY.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm.

FIRE DANCERS PERFORMANCE
$20

$20 per person. 12 and under are FREE! $25 per person at the event.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 6:30 pm.

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