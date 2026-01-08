2026 Fire & Ice Winterfest

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About this event
Lava Hot Springs, ID 83246
$150.00 per person. Only 20 tickets available! VIP Souvenir Wine Glass, 5 tickets Wine Tastings, Concert & Meet Layne Bowen, Shuttle, Hot Pools Pass and more. (Must be 21+)
Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.
$85.00 per person. Up to 4 wine tastings, Souvenir Wine Glass and Layne Concert. $100 at the door.
Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.
$60 per person. Up to 4 wine tastings, Souvenir Wine Glass.
Friday, February 6, 2026 at 5:00pm.
$50 per person.
Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00pm.
Run Down Main Street to the State Hot Pools! $5.00 per person. Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 10:00 am.
$30.00 Includes MUG & 1 TICKET. Onsite sales will be $35.
Saturday, February 7, 2026 11:00am - 3:00pm.
FLOAT TUBE & COSTUME CONTEST
Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm.
BRING YOUR OWN TUBE. COSTUME CONTEST ONLY.
Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm.
$20 per person. 12 and under are FREE! $25 per person at the event.
Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 6:30 pm.
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