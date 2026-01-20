2026 Firefly Nights Parking Pass

The After Hours Pass allows your vehicle, with up to 8 people, to remain in the park after hours to enjoy the fireflies. You are required to pay the normal Park Entrance Fee of $6 per vehicle with up to 8 people or $4 for 1 person. Please arrive at the park between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm (or earlier) and show your printed receipt on paper or on your phone. The park gate closes at 8:00 pm. Please exit the park by 9:00 pm.