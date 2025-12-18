Bucyrus Kiwanis

Offered by

Bucyrus Kiwanis

About the memberships

2026 Fireworks & Flags

Downtown Champion Sponsor**
$5,000

No expiration

Please contact us if you wish to select this level

Partner Sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

Listing as a corporate sponsor on posters around town. Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

No expiration

Listing as a corporate sponsor on posters around town. Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

Red Sponsor
$800

No expiration

Listing as a corporate sponsor on posters around town. Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

White Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Listing as a corporate sponsor on posters around town. Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

Blue Sponsor
$250

No expiration

Listing as a corporate sponsor on posters around town. Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

Flag Sponsor
$40

No expiration

Advertisements on radio Certificate of thanks

Individual Donor
$20

No expiration

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!