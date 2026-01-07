2026 Fireworks Sponsorship

This donation will receive a social media shout out, we will include live shoutouts during the event, your business logo on all printed materials, we will display up to two banners (you provide) on your exterior fencing and interior fence, we will display up to two banners (you provide) within the stage fencing, PLUS business spotlight in the chamber news, free vendor/info booth space and VIP parking passes for 2 vehicles AND 2 additional VIP parking passes (4 total) additional acknowledgements before and during event and choices of additional exposure opportunities.