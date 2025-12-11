Hosted by

Ada First Baptist Church

2026 First Baptist Golf Scramble

519 N Country Club Rd

Ada, OK 74820, USA

Team
$400

This is the cost per team. It comes out to be $100 a player.

Mulligans
$20

This is $20 a person. This will get the player two per side.

Seated Pew Shot
$5

This is a special hole where each player can pay $5 to hit from sitting down on a pew. The benefit of doing this is where ever your ball lands that is where you start the hole.

Hole Sponsor
$200

This is a hole sponsor ship. You will get the name of your company displayed at a hole tee box.

Title Sponsor
$2,000

This is the title sponsor for the event. This will get a banner at the driving range and your name mentioned at the event.

