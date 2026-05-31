Bowling Green Firefighters Local 2379

Hosted by

Bowling Green Firefighters Local 2379

About this event

2026 First Responder Softball Tournament

401 Campbell Hill Road

Bowling Green, OH 43402, Bowling Green, OH 43402, USA

Team Registration
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

List all team members. You may create a team with mixed departments. If you have more than 20 players for your team due to some players only being able to play 1 day then contact us at [email protected].

Diamond Sponsor
$500

Recognition as a Major Event Sponsor

Premier logo placement on tournament materials

Platinum Sponsor
$400

Banner displayed at tournament complex

Prominent logo placement on tournament materials

Gold Sponsor
$300

Field Sponsorship

Banner displayed on one tournament field

Silver Sponsor
$200

Dugout Sponsorship

Banner displayed on a dugout during the tournament

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Recognition as a Tournament Supporter

Business name listed on sponsor signage

Bowling Green Firefighters Community Benefit Fund
Pay what you can

Individuals and businesses wishing to support the tournament may contribute any amount.

All contributors will be recognized as supporters of the tournament.

Add a donation for Bowling Green Firefighters Local 2379

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