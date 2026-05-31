2026 First Responder Softball Tournament

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About this event
List all team members. You may create a team with mixed departments. If you have more than 20 players for your team due to some players only being able to play 1 day then contact us at [email protected].
Recognition as a Major Event Sponsor
Premier logo placement on tournament materials
Banner displayed at tournament complex
Prominent logo placement on tournament materials
Field Sponsorship
Banner displayed on one tournament field
Dugout Sponsorship
Banner displayed on a dugout during the tournament
Recognition as a Tournament Supporter
Business name listed on sponsor signage
Individuals and businesses wishing to support the tournament may contribute any amount.
All contributors will be recognized as supporters of the tournament.
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