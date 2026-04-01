2026 Flag Football and Cheer

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About the memberships
No expiration
Flag Cheer is open to anyone ages 5-7 as of 7/1/2026. Age 7 is eligible for either flag or competitive cheer, if you aren't sure which program is right for them, please reach out to Abby/Amy ([email protected]) to discuss. If your child is 8 or older on 7/1/2026, please register for our Competitive Cheer Program.
No expiration
Flag Football is open to anyone ages 5-8 as of 7/1/2026. Age 7 or 8 is eligible for either flag or tackle football. If you aren't sure which program is right for them, please reach out to Kelvin ([email protected]) to discuss. If your child is 9 or older on 7/1/2026, please register for our Tackle Football Program.
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