Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc

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Newington Knights Youth Football And Cheer Inc

About the memberships

2026 Flag Football and Cheer

Flag Cheerleading
$125

No expiration

Flag Cheer is open to anyone ages 5-7 as of 7/1/2026. Age 7 is eligible for either flag or competitive cheer, if you aren't sure which program is right for them, please reach out to Abby/Amy ([email protected]) to discuss. If your child is 8 or older on 7/1/2026, please register for our Competitive Cheer Program.

Flag Football
$125

No expiration

Flag Football is open to anyone ages 5-8 as of 7/1/2026. Age 7 or 8 is eligible for either flag or tackle football. If you aren't sure which program is right for them, please reach out to Kelvin ([email protected]) to discuss. If your child is 9 or older on 7/1/2026, please register for our Tackle Football Program.

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