2026 Flat Rock EMS Conf Sponsorship/Vendors

Hosted by
About this event
NE 69101, USA
Cost: $2,500
Guaranteed 10 tickets
Logo & name prominently displayed on the event poster, flyers, and on big screen at general session
Business name and description announced prior to conference and at general session Business logo on attendee badges
Cost: $1,000 or greater
Guaranteed 8 tickets
Logo & name displayed on the event poster and flyers
Business name announced prior to conference at general session
Name displayed and announced where the food is provided
Cost: $500
Guaranteed 3 tickets
Logo & name displayed event poster and at a classroom
Cost: $250
Name displayed on the event poster and flyers
All Vendors who attend the Flat Rock EMS Conference must register. Included with each booth space is a 6' skirted table and 2 chairs. Also as an exhibitor you will be able to attend classes for continuing education credit. Exhibitors will need to set up on Friday September 11th from 5 PM to 8 PM. Exhibit room will be locked at 9 PM and will reopen at 7am.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!