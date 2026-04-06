Flat Rock Fire and EMS Training

Hosted by

Flat Rock Fire and EMS Training

About this event

2026 Flat Rock EMS Conf Sponsorship/Vendors

North Platte

NE 69101, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Cost: $2,500

Guaranteed 10 tickets

Logo & name prominently displayed on the event poster, flyers, and on big screen at general session

Business name and description announced prior to conference and at general session Business logo on attendee badges

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Cost: $1,000 or greater

Guaranteed 8 tickets

Logo & name displayed on the event poster and flyers

Business name announced prior to conference at general session

Meal Sponsor
$750

Name displayed and announced where the food is provided

Classroom Sponsor
$500

Cost: $500

Guaranteed 3 tickets

Logo & name displayed event poster and at a classroom

General Sponsor
$250

Cost: $250

Name displayed on the event poster and flyers

Vendor Fee
$250

All Vendors who attend the Flat Rock EMS Conference must register. Included with each booth space is a 6' skirted table and 2 chairs. Also as an exhibitor you will be able to attend classes for continuing education credit. Exhibitors will need to set up on Friday September 11th from 5 PM to 8 PM. Exhibit room will be locked at 9 PM and will reopen at 7am.

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