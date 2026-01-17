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2026 Flavors of Africa + Diaspora WI Silent Auction

Bobby Portis Jr Autographed Jersey item
Bobby Portis Jr Autographed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Bobby Portis Autographed Bucks Jersey


Value: $1000

Giannis Autographed Jersey item
Giannis Autographed Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Giannis Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity


Value: $1000

Connaughton Autographed Jersey (Copy) item
Connaughton Autographed Jersey (Copy)
$250

Starting bid

Connaughton Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity


Value $400

Lillard Autographed Jersey (Copy) (Copy) item
Lillard Autographed Jersey (Copy) (Copy)
$400

Starting bid

Lillard Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity


Value $800

Lopez Autographed Jersey (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Lopez Autographed Jersey (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$300

Starting bid

Lopez Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity


Value $500

MKE Bucks & Brewers Hat Pack item
MKE Bucks & Brewers Hat Pack
$125

Starting bid

Bucks & Brewers Hat Pack Includes:
Brewers Winter Hat & Scarf

Bucks Winter Hat

Bucks Bobby Portis Cap

Bucks Fan Pack item
Bucks Fan Pack
$150

Starting bid

Bucks Fan Pack Includes:

2 Bucks Caps

1 Black Bucks Tshirt (L)

1 Long Sleeve Buck Shirt (XL)

2 Fear the Deer Towels

2 Fear the Deer Flags

Self-Care Basket 1 from Ignite Life & Wellness item
Self-Care Basket 1 from Ignite Life & Wellness
$200

Starting bid

Basket Includes: 

  • Gift Certificate for Whole Body Wellness Treatment (see ignitelifeandwellness.com for options)
  • Magnesium Bath Flakes
  • Dry/Wet Body Brush
  • Sleep Spray
  • Under Eye Massager
  • 2 Bath Bombs

Value: $185


Provided by Ignite Life and Wellness,

ignitelifeandwellness.com

Self-Care Basket 2 from Ignite Life & Wellness item
Self-Care Basket 2 from Ignite Life & Wellness
$200

Starting bid

Basket Includes: 

  • Gift Certificate for Whole Body Wellness Treatment (see ignitelifeandwellness.com for options)
  • Magnesium Bath Flakes
  • Dry/Wet Body Brush
  • Sleep Spray
  • Under Eye Massager
  • 2 Bath Bombs

Value: $185


Provided by Ignite Life and Wellness,

ignitelifeandwellness.com

African Treasures Package 1 item
African Treasures Package 1
$175

Starting bid

Handbag

Handmade in Tanzania, East Africa


African Beaded Earrings Circle

These gorgeous earrings are hand-beaded around an interior circle with a distinctly African flavor. Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.


Zulu Spear Fringe Purple Silver Black African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Package includes one bag, one set of earrings and one necklace.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Treasures Package 2 item
African Treasures Package 2
$90

Starting bid

Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Silver White 

Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.


African Beaded Earrings Circle Silver & White (Set 1) and Black & Gray (Set 2)

These gorgeous earrings are hand-beaded around an interior circle with a distinctly African flavor. Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.


Package includes 3 sets of earrings.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Treasures Package 3 item
African Treasures Package 3
$165

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe Black African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Black & Gold (Set 1) and Black, Gold & White (Set 2)

Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.


Package includes 2 sets of earrings and one choker.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Treasures Package 4 item
African Treasures Package 4
$175

Starting bid

Handbag 

Handmade in Tanzania, East Africa


African Beaded Necklace Ntombi Black Silver

Beaded "lace" style African necklace - African Beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadwork women from South Africa.


African Beaded Earrings Zulu Triangle Gold, Black, Red

Small triangular-shaped earrings with a beaded fringe. Traditional African beadwork handmade by highly skilled Zulu beadwork women from South Africa.


Package includes one handbag, one necklace and one set of earrings.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Treasures Package 5 item
African Treasures Package 5
$135

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe White & Silver African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Aqua, White & Silver

Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.


Package includes 1 set of earrings and 1 choker.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Necklace 1 item
African Necklace 1
$125

Starting bid

African Beaded Necklace Sibaya Lime Nebula Aqua Jade
This is a wide, multi-stranded beaded necklace that celebrates the cultural traditions of South Africa. Handmade by skilled rural African beadwork women, the necklace showcases intricate craftsmanship and vibrant designs.

- wide, multi-stranded beaded necklace with intricate patterns.
- handcrafted using traditional African beadwork techniques.
- features a bobble and loop closure for a secure and elegant fit.


Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Necklace 2 item
African Necklace 2
$125

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe Black & White African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Necklace 3 item
African Necklace 3
$125

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe Aqua, Black & White African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Necklace 4 item
African Necklace 4
$125

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe Copper Metallic Grey Bronze-Gold African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

African Necklace 5 item
African Necklace 5
$125

Starting bid

Zulu Spear Fringe Lilac Blue Metallic African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.


Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com

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