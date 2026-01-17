2026 Flavors of Africa + Diaspora WI Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bobby Portis Autographed Bucks Jersey
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Giannis Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Connaughton Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity
Value $400
Starting bid
Lillard Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity
Value $800
Starting bid
Lopez Autographed Bucks Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity
Value $500
Starting bid
Bucks & Brewers Hat Pack Includes:
Brewers Winter Hat & Scarf
Bucks Winter Hat
Bucks Bobby Portis Cap
Starting bid
Bucks Fan Pack Includes:
2 Bucks Caps
1 Black Bucks Tshirt (L)
1 Long Sleeve Buck Shirt (XL)
2 Fear the Deer Towels
2 Fear the Deer Flags
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
Value: $185
Provided by Ignite Life and Wellness,
ignitelifeandwellness.com
Starting bid
Basket Includes:
Value: $185
Provided by Ignite Life and Wellness,
ignitelifeandwellness.com
Starting bid
Handbag
Handmade in Tanzania, East Africa
African Beaded Earrings Circle
These gorgeous earrings are hand-beaded around an interior circle with a distinctly African flavor. Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.
Zulu Spear Fringe Purple Silver Black African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Package includes one bag, one set of earrings and one necklace.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Silver White
Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.
African Beaded Earrings Circle Silver & White (Set 1) and Black & Gray (Set 2)
These gorgeous earrings are hand-beaded around an interior circle with a distinctly African flavor. Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.
Package includes 3 sets of earrings.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe Black African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Black & Gold (Set 1) and Black, Gold & White (Set 2)
Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.
Package includes 2 sets of earrings and one choker.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Handbag
Handmade in Tanzania, East Africa
African Beaded Necklace Ntombi Black Silver
Beaded "lace" style African necklace - African Beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadwork women from South Africa.
African Beaded Earrings Zulu Triangle Gold, Black, Red
Small triangular-shaped earrings with a beaded fringe. Traditional African beadwork handmade by highly skilled Zulu beadwork women from South Africa.
Package includes one handbag, one necklace and one set of earrings.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe White & Silver African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Small Beaded Ear Rings Teardrop Aqua, White & Silver
Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.
Package includes 1 set of earrings and 1 choker.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
African Beaded Necklace Sibaya Lime Nebula Aqua Jade
This is a wide, multi-stranded beaded necklace that celebrates the cultural traditions of South Africa. Handmade by skilled rural African beadwork women, the necklace showcases intricate craftsmanship and vibrant designs.
- wide, multi-stranded beaded necklace with intricate patterns.
- handcrafted using traditional African beadwork techniques.
- features a bobble and loop closure for a secure and elegant fit.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe Black & White African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe Aqua, Black & White African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe Copper Metallic Grey Bronze-Gold African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
Starting bid
Zulu Spear Fringe Lilac Blue Metallic African Lace Choker
African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.
Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com
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