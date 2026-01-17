2026 Flavors of Africa + Diaspora WI Silent Auction

Handbag

Handmade in Tanzania, East Africa





African Beaded Earrings Circle

These gorgeous earrings are hand-beaded around an interior circle with a distinctly African flavor. Traditional African beadwork handmade by the rural Zulu Beadworkers from South Africa.





Zulu Spear Fringe Purple Silver Black African Lace Choker

African lace choker-style necklace with spear fringe details. Handmade by skilled rural Zulu beadwork women in South Africa, this necklace represents the rich cultural heritage of traditional African beadwork. The necklace is finished with a bobble and loop closure at the back for an elegant yet secure fit.





Package includes one bag, one set of earrings and one necklace.

Products from Mchete's African Treasures, mchetesafricantreasures.com