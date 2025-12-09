2026 Flavors of Spring

Join us for an exclusive afternoon!





Live music and entertainment from Bay Area R&B favorite Private Practice Band.





Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.





Please be aware that photography and video recording will be taking place at this event. By attending, you consent to your image being used in our promotional materials. If you’d prefer not to be photographed, please contact Sara Schwegler at [email protected]





To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Sara Schwegler at [email protected]





Due to venue restrictions, this event is 21+