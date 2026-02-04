Frontenac Pto

Hosted by

Frontenac Pto

About this event

2026 FLE Carnival

201 S Crawford St

Frontenac, KS 66763, USA

3/$1 General Tickets
Pay what you can

3/$1 Tickets purchased can be used for all games, bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, and raffle entries.

-Place name on back of tickets if for raffle - MUST be present to win raffle prizes.

50/50 POT $1/Ticket
Pay what you can

$1 per ticket for 50/50 pot.

Winner will be drawn prior to start of Raffle

Winner does NOT need to be present to win - must have legible name & phone number on ticket.

Class Basket Payment
Pay what you can

Payment option for Class Basket Winner

Kitchen
Pay what you can

Payment option for Online Auction Winners

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