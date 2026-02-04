2026 FLE Carnival

About this event
3/$1 Tickets purchased can be used for all games, bounce houses, face painting, photo booth, and raffle entries.
-Place name on back of tickets if for raffle - MUST be present to win raffle prizes.
$1 per ticket for 50/50 pot.
Winner will be drawn prior to start of Raffle
Winner does NOT need to be present to win - must have legible name & phone number on ticket.
Payment option for Class Basket Winner
Payment option for Online Auction Winners
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