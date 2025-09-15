Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township

2026 Fleetville Fall Fair Vendor Registration

Indoors (Apparatus Bay or Dining Hall) item
Indoors (Apparatus Bay or Dining Hall)
$35
  • Spaces are approximately 8'x8'.
  • Limited to a total of 26 spaces.
  • Maximum 4 spaces per vendor.
  • Electricity available. $10 per space. Add separately below.


*ServSafe Certification, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) listing Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company as also insured are required for any vendor selling edible items.

Pavilion item
Pavilion
$30
  • Spaces are approximately 9'x9'.
  • Limited to a total of 12 spaces.
  • Maximum 2 spaces per vendor
  • Electricity available. $10 per space. Add separately below.


*ServSafe Certification, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) listing Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company as also insured are required for any vendor selling edible items.

Outdoors item
Outdoors
$25
  • Space is 10'x10' with 6'ft spaces between.
  • Vendors are placed back to back
  • Limited to a total of 100 spaces.
  • Maximum 6 spaces per vendor.
  • Under your own tent. Back and side walls are recommended.
    Electricity is NOT available.
    Generators welcome.


*ServSafe Certification, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) listing Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company as also insured are required for any vendor selling edible items.

Adult Beverage Vendors item
Adult Beverage Vendors
$125
  • Trucks/Trailers/Tents
  • Maximum of 6 vendors.
  • Electricity is not available.
  • Generators welcome.


*A Liquor License / ServSafe Certification, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) listing Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company as also insured are required. See the agreement for specifics.

Towing vehicles may be asked to park in vendor parking for space and aesthetics.

Food Truck Vendor item
Food Truck Vendor
$350
  • Trucks/Trailers/Tent
  • Maximum of 10 vendors.
  • Electricity is not available.
  • Generators welcome.


*ServSafe Certification and Certificate of Insurance (COI) listing Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company as also insured are required. See the agreement for specifics.
Towing vehicles may be asked to park in vendor parking for space and aesthetics.

Vendor Electric Fee (per space) item
Vendor Electric Fee (per space)
$10
  • Indoors and Pavilion spaces ONLY
  • Fee is per space.

