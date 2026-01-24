FLO International

Hosted by

FLO International

About this event

2026 FLO Fundraiser Event!

Labelle Winery

345 State Rte 101, Amherst, NH 03031, USA

General admission to the Fundraiser
Free

Admission is free, but please register in advance. We invite you to come—bring a friend, family member, or colleague—and enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.

Raffle and Auction Donations
Free

Help support our fundraiser by donating auction or raffle items.

Anchor Sponsor for the Event
$5,000

Top tier corporate and private partners who provide significant funding and support to sustain FLO's mission.

FLO Program Sponsor
$1,000

With special recognition at the event, these funds help defray the costs for the yearly trip to the Congo.

Fundraiser Hospitality Sponsor
$250

Provide funding to offset the cost of food at the event. The name of each sponsoring company will be prominently displayed on the appetizer tables.

Fundraiser Sponsor
$100

Help defray the costs of the event with your organization name prominently displayed as an Event Sponsor.

Raffle Ticket Sales
$10

Advance purchase of 20 raffle tickets for the raffle event that concludes the fundraiser festivities.

FLO T-shirt Sales
$15

Support FLO with a T-Shirt purchase. This white t-shirt includes FLO's logo on the front and mission graphic on the back. Sizes can be entered on the next screen, and pickup will be at the fundraiser.

Add a donation for FLO International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!