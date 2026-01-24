2026 FLO Fundraiser Event!

Hosted by
About this event
345 State Rte 101, Amherst, NH 03031, USA
Admission is free, but please register in advance. We invite you to come—bring a friend, family member, or colleague—and enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.
Help support our fundraiser by donating auction or raffle items.
Top tier corporate and private partners who provide significant funding and support to sustain FLO's mission.
With special recognition at the event, these funds help defray the costs for the yearly trip to the Congo.
Provide funding to offset the cost of food at the event. The name of each sponsoring company will be prominently displayed on the appetizer tables.
Help defray the costs of the event with your organization name prominently displayed as an Event Sponsor.
Advance purchase of 20 raffle tickets for the raffle event that concludes the fundraiser festivities.
Support FLO with a T-Shirt purchase. This white t-shirt includes FLO's logo on the front and mission graphic on the back. Sizes can be entered on the next screen, and pickup will be at the fundraiser.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!