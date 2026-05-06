FLO International

Hosted by

FLO International

About this event

2026 FLO Fundraiser Event! -past

Labelle Winery

345 State Rte 101, Amherst, NH 03031, USA

General admission to the Fundraiser
Free

Admission is free, but please register in advance. We invite you to come—bring a friend, family member, or colleague—and enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.

Raffle and Auction Donations
Free

Help support our fundraiser by donating auction or raffle items.

Anchor Sponsor for the Event
$5,000

Top tier corporate and private partners who provide significant funding and support to sustain FLO's mission.

FLO Program Sponsor
$1,000

With special recognition at the event, these funds help defray the costs for the yearly trip to the Congo.

Fundraiser Hospitality Sponsor
$250

Provide funding to offset the cost of food at the event. The name of each sponsoring company will be prominently displayed on the appetizer tables.

Fundraiser Sponsor
$100

Help defray the costs of the event with your organization name prominently displayed as an Event Sponsor.

Raffle Ticket Sales
$10

Advance purchase of 20 raffle tickets for the raffle event that concludes the fundraiser festivities.

FLO T-shirt Sales
$15

Support FLO with a T-Shirt purchase. This white t-shirt includes FLO's logo on the front and mission graphic on the back. Sizes can be entered on the next screen, and pickup will be at the fundraiser.

Add a donation for FLO International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!