2026 Flo Stroud Black History Month Conference

2130 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This sponsorship provides conference registration and parking for 10 non-licensed nursing students, supporting their participation in a meaningful educational and networking experience.
This sponsorship helps remove financial barriers while providing students with access to professional development, mentorship, and networking with nurse leaders and educators across multiple practice settings. In addition to directly supporting students, sponsoring institutions will be acknowledged as conference sponsors and recognized for their commitment to student success, leadership development, and workforce preparation.
Sponsor Recognition Includes:
- Acknowledgement as a Conference Sponsor
- Institutional name listed in conference materials
- Recognition during the conference program
- Demonstrated commitment to student success, professional development, and workforce diversity
This event will host approximately 80 attendees, including nursing students and licensed nurses. Vending will provide a meaningful opportunity to engage directly with a diverse audience committed to health, equity, professional growth, and community impact. Vendors will be available to participants throughout the conference.
Vendor Booth Includes:
We would be honored to have your organization represented. We will forward additional details regarding logistics and participation after registration.
Thank you for considering this opportunity to support and connect with our nursing community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!