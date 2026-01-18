2026 Flo Stroud Black History Month Conference

This sponsorship provides conference registration and parking for 10 non-licensed nursing students, supporting their participation in a meaningful educational and networking experience. ​





This sponsorship helps remove financial barriers while providing students with access to professional development, mentorship, and networking with nurse leaders and educators across multiple practice settings. In addition to directly supporting students, sponsoring institutions will be acknowledged as conference sponsors and recognized for their commitment to student success, leadership development, and workforce preparation.









Sponsor Recognition Includes:

- Acknowledgement as a Conference Sponsor

- Institutional name listed in conference materials

- Recognition during the conference program

- Demonstrated commitment to student success, professional development, and workforce diversity