2026 Florida and The Bahamas Cluster - Sponsorships

711 NW 72nd Ave

Miami, FL 33126, USA

Title Sponsorship
$5,000

Areas of Title Sponsorship are: Service Project, Welcome Event, Sisterhood Luncheon, and Club Delta


This sponsorship includes:

  • Sponsorship announcement on Southern Region's website and social media
  • Visual display of logos on Southern Region's website pages and social media
  • Logo placement during sponsored event (host placement)
  • Verbal sponsorship acknowledgement during event
  • One-minute video shown during sponsored event
  • Digital acknowledgement / advertisement during event
  • Company, product, service print material or promotional items placed in event bag for all attendees
  • Advertisement in event program book
Member Services Sponsorship
$2,500

Areas of Title Sponsorship are: Collegiate Corner and Ecumenical Service


This sponsorship includes:

  • Sponsorship announcement on Southern Region's website and social media
  • Visual display of logos on Southern Region's website pages and social media
  • Logo placement during sponsored event (host placement)
  • Verbal sponsorship acknowledgement during event
  • Digital acknowledgement / advertisement during event
  • Company, product, service print material or promotional items placed in event bag for all attendees
  • Advertisement in event program book
Branded Activities Sponsorship
$1,500

Areas of Title Sponsorship are: Morning Mindfulness, Collegiate Closet, Photobooths, and Print Media Distribution in Event Bag.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Sponsorship announcement on Southern Region's website and social media
  • Visual display of logos on Southern Region's website pages and social media
  • Logo placement during sponsored event (host placement)
  • Verbal sponsorship acknowledgement during event
  • Digital acknowledgement / advertisement during event
  • Company, product, service print material or promotional items placed in event bag for all attendees
  • Advertisement in event program book
  • Branded activity or workshop
Workshop Sponsorship
$500

Areas of Title Sponsorship are: Economic Empowerment, Educational Advocacy, Physical and Mental Health, and Activism and Social Action.


This sponsorship includes:

  • Logo placement during sponsored event (host placement)
  • Verbal sponsorship acknowledgement during event
  • Digital acknowledgement / advertisement during event
  • Branded activity or workshop
