2026 Florida District Convention

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About this event
Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials
Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials
Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials
Includes Saturday lunch and registration materials
Banquet Only
New Banner - will be delivered to you at convention
Don't forget to bring your banner to convention
Marketplace tables are limited. Please note that if any sale items utilize the Pilot Logo or any other trademarked emblem, permission must be obtained from Pilot International to sell the item(s
No one from your club will be attending
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!