Pilot Club International of Florida District CA Inc.

Hosted by

Pilot Club International of Florida District CA Inc.

About this event

2026 Florida District Convention

1501 International Pkwy

Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA

Late Registration
$155

Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials

Late Registration (Copy)
$155

Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials

Late Registration (Copy)
$155

Includes Saturday lunch, dinner, Sunday breakfast and registration materials

Partial Registration
$75

Includes Saturday lunch and registration materials

Banquet Ticket
$65

Banquet Only

Banner Sponsorship - New
$60

New Banner - will be delivered to you at convention

Banner Sponsorship - Renewal
$10

Don't forget to bring your banner to convention

Marketplace
$25

Marketplace tables are limited. Please note that if any sale items utilize the Pilot Logo or any other trademarked emblem, permission must be obtained from Pilot International to sell the item(s

Registration - Not attending
$135

No one from your club will be attending

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