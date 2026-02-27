Blackrock Elementary School PTO

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Blackrock Elementary School PTO

About this event

2026 Flower and Plant Fundraiser

12 La Casa Dr

Coventry, RI 02816, USA

Firefly Petunia item
Firefly Petunia
$35

Glow in the dark petunias, comes in 3.5 in. ceramic pot.

Succulent Assortment 6pk. item
Succulent Assortment 6pk.
$18

Assortment of succulents. (Not guaranteed to be the assortment shown.)

Purple Empress tomatoes item
Purple Empress tomatoes item
Purple Empress tomatoes
$23

One quart pot. Purple Empress tomatoes, dubbed "the world's first truly purple tomato" are cherry tomato sized.

Six Pack of Wave Petunias - BLUE item
Six Pack of Wave Petunias - BLUE
$17

Six pack of ready to plant Blue Wave Petunias.

Six pack of Wave Petunias - RED item
Six pack of Wave Petunias - RED
$17

Six pack of ready to plant Red Wave Petunias.

Six pack of Wave Petunias - ROSY DAWN item
Six pack of Wave Petunias - ROSY DAWN
$17

Six pack of ready to plant Rosy Dawn Wave Petunias.

Six pack Herbs - Basil item
Six pack Herbs - Basil
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Basil.

Six pack Herbs - Oregano item
Six pack Herbs - Oregano
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Thyme.

Six pack Herbs - Rosemary item
Six pack Herbs - Rosemary
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Rosemary.

Six pack Herbs - Thyme item
Six pack Herbs - Thyme
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Thyme.

Six pack Vegetables - Hot Pepper item
Six pack Vegetables - Hot Pepper
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Hot Peppers.

Six pack Vegetables - Lady Bell Peppers item
Six pack Vegetables - Lady Bell Peppers
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Lady Bell Peppers.

Six pack Vegetables - Beefsteak Tomatoes item
Six pack Vegetables - Beefsteak Tomatoes
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Beefsteak Tomatoes.

Six pack Vegetables - Cherry Tomatoes item
Six pack Vegetables - Cherry Tomatoes
$16

Six pack of ready to plant Cherry Tomatoes.

Color Bowl - Zenith Design item
Color Bowl - Zenith Design
$22

11" color bowl, Zenith Design

Color Bowl - Serendipity Shift item
Color Bowl - Serendipity Shift
$22

11" color bowl, Serendipity Shift

Color Bowl - Mosaic item
Color Bowl - Mosaic
$22

11" color bowl, Mosaic

Color Bowl - Choice Flambeau item
Color Bowl - Choice Flambeau
$22

11" color bowl, Choice Flambeau

Color Bowl - item
Color Bowl -
$22

11" color bowl,

Hanging Basket - Hula Pink Begonia item
Hanging Basket - Hula Pink Begonia
$23

12" hanging basket, Hula Pink Begonia

Hanging Basket - Hula Red Begonia item
Hanging Basket - Hula Red Begonia
$23

12" hanging basket, Hula Red Begonia

Hanging Basket - Primary Palette item
Hanging Basket - Primary Palette
$23

12" hanging basket, Primary Palette

Hanging Basket - Impatiens Mix item
Hanging Basket - Impatiens Mix
$23

12" hanging basket, Impatiens Mix

Hanging Basket - Jambalaya item
Hanging Basket - Jambalaya
$23

12" hanging basket, Jambalaya

Hanging Basket - Spring Breeze Mix item
Hanging Basket - Spring Breeze Mix
$23

12" hanging basket, Spring Breeze Mix

Hanging Basket - Red, White & Blue Petunias item
Hanging Basket - Red, White & Blue Petunias
$23

12" hanging basket, Red, White & Blue Petunias

Hanging Basket - Red Geranium item
Hanging Basket - Red Geranium
$23

12" hanging basket, Red Geranium

Hanging Basket - Pink Geranium item
Hanging Basket - Pink Geranium
$23

12" hanging basket, Pink Geranium

Hanging Basket - Violet Geranium item
Hanging Basket - Violet Geranium
$23

12" hanging basket, Violet Geranium

Landscape Flats - Bronze Leaf Begonias Mix item
Landscape Flats - Bronze Leaf Begonias Mix
$19

36 count landscape flat, Bronze Leaf Begonias Mix

Landscape Flats - Green Leaf Begonias Mix item
Landscape Flats - Green Leaf Begonias Mix
$19

36 count landscape flat, Green Leaf Begonias Mix

Landscape Flats - Marigolds item
Landscape Flats - Marigolds
$19

36 count landscape flat, Marigolds

Landscape Flats - Pansies item
Landscape Flats - Pansies
$19

36 count landscape flat, Pansies

Landscape Flats - Petunias item
Landscape Flats - Petunias
$19

36 count, Petunia Mix

Landscape Flats - Raspberry Dianthus item
Landscape Flats - Raspberry Dianthus
$19

36 count landscape flat, Raspberry Dianthus

Landscape Flats - Red Salvia item
Landscape Flats - Red Salvia
$19

36 count landscape flat, Red Salvia

Landscape Flats - Snapdragons item
Landscape Flats - Snapdragons
$19

36 count landscape flats, Snapdragon Mix

Landscape Flats - Dusty Miller item
Landscape Flats - Dusty Miller
$19

36 count landscape flat, Dusty Miller

Landscape Flats - Impatiens item
Landscape Flats - Impatiens
$19

36 count landscape flat, Impatiens Mix

Add a donation for Blackrock Elementary School PTO

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