2026 Flower and Plant Fundraiser

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Glow in the dark petunias, comes in 3.5 in. ceramic pot.
Assortment of succulents. (Not guaranteed to be the assortment shown.)
One quart pot. Purple Empress tomatoes, dubbed "the world's first truly purple tomato" are cherry tomato sized.
Six pack of ready to plant Blue Wave Petunias.
Six pack of ready to plant Red Wave Petunias.
Six pack of ready to plant Rosy Dawn Wave Petunias.
Six pack of ready to plant Basil.
Six pack of ready to plant Thyme.
Six pack of ready to plant Rosemary.
Six pack of ready to plant Thyme.
Six pack of ready to plant Hot Peppers.
Six pack of ready to plant Lady Bell Peppers.
Six pack of ready to plant Beefsteak Tomatoes.
Six pack of ready to plant Cherry Tomatoes.
11" color bowl, Zenith Design
11" color bowl, Serendipity Shift
11" color bowl, Mosaic
11" color bowl, Choice Flambeau
11" color bowl,
12" hanging basket, Hula Pink Begonia
12" hanging basket, Hula Red Begonia
12" hanging basket, Primary Palette
12" hanging basket, Impatiens Mix
12" hanging basket, Jambalaya
12" hanging basket, Spring Breeze Mix
12" hanging basket, Red, White & Blue Petunias
12" hanging basket, Red Geranium
12" hanging basket, Pink Geranium
12" hanging basket, Violet Geranium
36 count landscape flat, Bronze Leaf Begonias Mix
36 count landscape flat, Green Leaf Begonias Mix
36 count landscape flat, Marigolds
36 count landscape flat, Pansies
36 count, Petunia Mix
36 count landscape flat, Raspberry Dianthus
36 count landscape flat, Red Salvia
36 count landscape flats, Snapdragon Mix
36 count landscape flat, Dusty Miller
36 count landscape flat, Impatiens Mix
$
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