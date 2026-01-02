2026 Fly club outings meeting

Join us for a planning and informative outings meeting for 2026. We will be planning our outings for this year with everyone's help. We started doing this last year and it was a big success, allot of club members had valuable imput and we ended up with a bunch of great outings. If you have ideas on where to fish this year or would like to host an outing come join us, can't make it send me an email before the meeting and I will bring your ideas up at the meeting. The experience in the club is huge and bringing this together will make for a great fishing year. The meeting will be at Lin Nelson's house at 526 Fern Road, Bellingham at 1:00pm until 4:00pm.