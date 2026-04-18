2026 FOD Swim Caps

1x swim cap with Fair Oaks Dolphins Team Logo.
•One size fits all
•Both caps MUST have the same name.
•Must Enter Name Exactly How It Will Appear
•2x swim caps personalized with your swimmer's name and with Fair Oaks Dolphins Team Logo.
•Important First and Last names are usually too long to fit
•Some people do FIRST name only
•Some people do LAST name only
Help keep our team afloat. Small drops create big waves!
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