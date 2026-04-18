Fair Oaks Dolphins Swim Club Inc

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Fair Oaks Dolphins Swim Club Inc

2026 FOD Swim Caps

Team Swim Cap •One size fits all item
Team Swim Cap •One size fits all
$15

1x swim cap with Fair Oaks Dolphins Team Logo.

•One size fits all



Personalized Swim Cap (2pack) •One size fits all item
Personalized Swim Cap (2pack) •One size fits all
$35

•Both caps MUST have the same name.

•Must Enter Name Exactly How It Will Appear

•2x swim caps personalized with your swimmer's name and with Fair Oaks Dolphins Team Logo.

•Important First and Last names are usually too long to fit

•Some people do FIRST name only

•Some people do LAST name only

❤︎⁠ Give With Your Heart ❤︎⁠ item
❤︎⁠ Give With Your Heart ❤︎⁠
Pay what you can

Help keep our team afloat. Small drops create big waves!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!