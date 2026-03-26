Fellowship of Older Gays

Hosted by

Fellowship of Older Gays

About this event

2026 FOG Luncheon Cruise of the Bay

990 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

FOG Member
$40

Includes Full Two Hour Narrated Tour and Exclusive Plated Lunch with variety of entrees. A $120 value. Tickets are nonrefundable after purchase.

FOG Member Guest
$60

Includes Full Two Hour Narrated Tour and Exclusive Plated Lunch with variety of entrees. Tickets are nonrefundable after purchase.

SOLD OUT Waiting List
Free

We're very sorry that you did not get a ticket for the Luncheon Cruise. Please complete your name and contact information so you can be added to our waiting list in case of cancellations.

Add a donation for Fellowship of Older Gays

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