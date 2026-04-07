2026 Follies Program: Senior Ads and Student Shout Outs

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About this event
One line of text (up to 65 characters) on the "Shout Outs" page of the 2026 Follies program
One line of text (up to 65 characters) on the "Alumni" page of the 2026 Follies program
QUARTER-page Ad in the Follies program
Approximately 4.25" tall x 2.75" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.
HALF-page Ad in the Follies Program
Approximately 4.25" tall x 5.5" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.
FULL-page Ad in the Follies Program
Approximately 8.5" tall x5.5" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.
$
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