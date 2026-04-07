McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

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McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

About this event

2026 Follies Program: Senior Ads and Student Shout Outs

Shout Out item
Shout Out
$10

One line of text (up to 65 characters) on the "Shout Outs" page of the 2026 Follies program

Alumni Club item
Alumni Club
$10

One line of text (up to 65 characters) on the "Alumni" page of the 2026 Follies program

1/4 page Ad item
1/4 page Ad
$30

QUARTER-page Ad in the Follies program
Approximately 4.25" tall x 2.75" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.

1/2 page ad item
1/2 page ad
$55

HALF-page Ad in the Follies Program
Approximately 4.25" tall x 5.5" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$100

FULL-page Ad in the Follies Program

Approximately 8.5" tall x5.5" wide
Black & White printed program; In color in digital program.

Add a donation for McNeil High School Choir Booster Association

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