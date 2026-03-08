Abingdon Community Festival Association

Hosted by

Abingdon Community Festival Association

About this event

2026 Food Vendor Payment

914 N Monroe St

Abingdon, IL 61410, USA

'Merica
$75

Lock in your spot for our 2nd Annual 'Merica Figure 8 Race on Friday, July 3rd. Cost is $75. Set up for all food vendors starts at 2 pm.

Abingdon Community Festival Week - Tent Vendor
$75

Join us the week of the Abingdon Community Festival! Thurday, August 27th through August 29th. Cost is $75 for a tent space.

Abingdon Community Festival Week - Food Truck Vendor
$150

Join us the week of the Abingdon Community Festival! Thurday, August 27th through August 29th. Cost is $150 for a food truck space.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!