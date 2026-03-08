2026 Food Vendor Payment

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About this event
Lock in your spot for our 2nd Annual 'Merica Figure 8 Race on Friday, July 3rd. Cost is $75. Set up for all food vendors starts at 2 pm.
Join us the week of the Abingdon Community Festival! Thurday, August 27th through August 29th. Cost is $75 for a tent space.
Join us the week of the Abingdon Community Festival! Thurday, August 27th through August 29th. Cost is $150 for a food truck space.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!